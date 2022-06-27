In THQ Nordic’s MX vs. ATV Legends, users can play with friends in various ways, including using the compound featured in the game’s single-player campaign as a personal playground. In order to do any of this, however, you will need to know how to add friends into lobbies and get the party going in this racing title. Here’s what you need to know about playing with friends in MX vs. ATV Legends, including how to access the online functionality and add friends into lobbies.

How to play with friends in MX vs. ATV Legends

To play with friends in MX vs. ATV Legends, first head into the Main Menu. From here, click on the “Online” section. There are two options here: Race Online and Squad Compound. Race Online is the title’s traditional multiplayer mode, whereas Squad Compound is users can get together with friends at the compound.

Related: How to unlock events in MX vs. ATV Legends

Choose one of these two options, and then head right into the pause menu again — If you choose “Race Online,” pause after selecting an Exhibition race at the Main Menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After that, click on ‘Squad Management’ in the Pause Menu. Here, users will be able to add friends from their consoles and add those players via their Gamertags and/or PSN IDs into the online lobby. Click on ‘Squad Management’ and then hit either X (for Xbox) or Square (for PlayStation) to invite players to the squad that you are attempting to create.

After that’s done, users can head to the Squad Compound to ride around the farm that is also set as the open-world environment of the single-player campaign or go into the Exhibition tracks for some racing action.