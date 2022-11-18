Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will have several multiplayer features you can use while playing the game. One of them is multiplayer, and you’ll have the chance to explore the Paldea region with your friends while playing the game. Setting these multiplayer sessions up can be a little tricky. Here’s what you need to know about how to play with friends in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet multiplayer.

How to join with friends in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Before you try to play with friends in multiplayer, we encourage you to make sure you have a Nintendo Online Subscription. This allows you to group with friends who are not on a similar network, giving you a chance to play with them regardless of their location.

When you encounter your first Pokémon Station, you will gain access to the Poké Portal. The story blocks this, so we recommend progressing through the tutorial area and unlocking the open world before you try it out. Now, from the main menu, go to the Poké Portal option.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, the first option will be to choose to form a Union Group. This will be the name of the multiplayer system.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can then choose to join a group or create one. If you choose to join a group, another player in your to-be party must make a Union Group before you do this. However, if you are the one forming the Union Group, you will need to share the Link Code that you see at the bottom left when you create the group. Share that code with your friends, and they can join your group. This will gather them to your Pokémon Center.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After everyone has joined, you and your friends can explore the Paldea region. If your friends lose connection, they can rejoin the group, but if the host loses connection, the entire group will be disbanded and need to be recreated.