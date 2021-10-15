Propnight will have you and your friends hiding in plain sight as a killer searches for you before everyone can work together to repair the various propmachines hidden throughout the map. While you can jump directly into a game with several strangers, it’s far more fun with friends. In this guide, we’re going to share how to play with friends in Propnight and how you can create parties with each other.

You’ll be able to create a party with your friends in the main menu before you jump into a game. You can do this by clicking on the multiple-person icon on the upper right of your screen. From there, your Steam friend’s list will drop down, showing you everyone on your friend’s list. The list will be broken up by red names, those who are online, and greyed out names, those who are offline.

You’ll need to click on a red name that appears in the list and wait for them to accept the invitation. Once they do, you’ll be able to begin a party with them and jump into a quick play match. We highly recommend jumping into a game with around four people so you can all work together to defeat the killer, giving you an edge on coordination. Outwitting the powerful killer is essential, and you’ll need all the help you can get.