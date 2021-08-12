How to play with friends in Roblox Titanage

Roblox Titange is a game based on the popular Attack on Titan series. Players will go against giant titans that will attempt to murder you at every instance brutally. Although players can embark on a solo journey, it’s better to play with friends for an easier time in the game.

You’ll need to establish a private server to play Roblox Titanage with your friends. To do so, access the settings menu by clicking on the gear icon located on the bottom right of the screen. Once you open the settings menu, you’ll come across Join Private Server and Create Private Server option. You can join an already created private server or create one for 500 Robux. You’ll need a unique code from the server’s owner to join a private server. Similarly, once you’ve created a private server, you’ll need to provide your friends the code to join.

Alternative to above mentioned is by entering a code in the chatbox of the game. To do so, both you and your friends need to be online in the game simultaneously. Enter the following command in the chat: /e join player [FRIEND’S USER NAME] and join the same server as your friend. However, if you have multiple friends on the line, this process may be time-consuming.