How to Play Wuthering Waves With Friends

Co-Op in Wuthering Waves makes the game way more enjoyable. You can team up with friends to take high-difficulty challenges, fight bosses, and even farm Echoes efficiently. Here’s how to play Co-Op in Wuthering Waves and face all challenges in SOL-3 with your friends.

How to Play Co-Op in Wuthering Waves

To play co-op in Wuthering Waves, you need to first reach Union Level 22. You can invite others to play with you after you reach this level. Here’s how to do it:

Reach Union Level 22: Union Experience is earned by exploring the game environment, completing quests and challenges, and exploring SOL-3. Open the Co-Op Mode Tab: You’ll find the tab in the main menu. Invite or Join Friends: Look up your friend’s Player ID in the Friends menu to invite them. You can also join their world if their “Direct Entry” option is enabled. Start Playing Together: Once connected, you can tackle various challenges and bosses together. Since each player will have their own instance of loot, you do not need to worry about who is getting what.

Advantages and Limitations of Playing Co-Op

Image via Kuro Games

Playing co-op allows you to deal more damage in a shorter period, making it easier to complete difficult dungeons and challenges. This is particularly useful for farming rare materials and Echoes. However, some high-level content is not available in co-op mode. Sadly, you cannot bring your friends to the Tower of Adversity and Depths of Illusive Realm. You’ll have to tackle these challenges solo.

That said, there’s plenty to do before you get to the late game and you might need help long before that. Some enemies are too powerful to defeat alone and bringing a friend does make some bosses much easier to deal with. When fighting bosses as a team, each player can focus on different aspects of the fight while dealing more damage overall, making it far more manageable.

