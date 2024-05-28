Not Alone in Wuthering Waves at a balcony looking at the city lights
Image via Kuro Games
Category:
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Wuthering Waves

How to Play Wuthering Waves With Friends

Here's how to play Co-Op in Wuthering Waves and face all challenges in SOL-3 with your friends.
Image of Davi Braid
Davi Braid
|
Published: May 27, 2024 07:48 pm

Co-Op in Wuthering Waves makes the game way more enjoyable. You can team up with friends to take high-difficulty challenges, fight bosses, and even farm Echoes efficiently. Here’s how to play Co-Op in Wuthering Waves and face all challenges in SOL-3 with your friends.

Recommended Videos

How to Play Co-Op in Wuthering Waves

To play co-op in Wuthering Wavesyou need to first reach Union Level 22. You can invite others to play with you after you reach this level. Here’s how to do it:

  1. Reach Union Level 22: Union Experience is earned by exploring the game environment, completing quests and challenges, and exploring SOL-3.
  2. Open the Co-Op Mode Tab: You’ll find the tab in the main menu.
  3. Invite or Join Friends: Look up your friend’s Player ID in the Friends menu to invite them. You can also join their world if their “Direct Entry” option is enabled.
  4. Start Playing Together: Once connected, you can tackle various challenges and bosses together. Since each player will have their own instance of loot, you do not need to worry about who is getting what.

Advantages and Limitations of Playing Co-Op

Resonator fighting in Wuthering Waves
Image via Kuro Games

Playing co-op allows you to deal more damage in a shorter period, making it easier to complete difficult dungeons and challenges. This is particularly useful for farming rare materials and Echoes. However, some high-level content is not available in co-op mode. Sadly, you cannot bring your friends to the Tower of Adversity and Depths of Illusive Realm. You’ll have to tackle these challenges solo.

That said, there’s plenty to do before you get to the late game and you might need help long before that. Some enemies are too powerful to defeat alone and bringing a friend does make some bosses much easier to deal with. When fighting bosses as a team, each player can focus on different aspects of the fight while dealing more damage overall, making it far more manageable.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Why Is Wuthering Waves Laggy and How to Fix It
City in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: PlayStation
Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Why Is Wuthering Waves Laggy and How to Fix It
Davi Braid Davi Braid May 27, 2024
Read Article Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (May 2024)
Coin Master free spins and coins daily working links
Category: Guides
Guides
Coin Master
Coin Master
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Tier Update
Tier Update
Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (May 2024)
Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others May 27, 2024
Read Article Roblox Blox Fruits codes (May 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Blox Fruits codes (May 2024)
Laura Gray Laura Gray May 27, 2024
Read Article Roblox Funky Friday Codes (May 2024)
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Funky Friday Codes (May 2024)
Laura Gray Laura Gray May 27, 2024
Read Article Roblox Death Star Tycoon codes (May 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Tier 2
Tier 2
Roblox Death Star Tycoon codes (May 2024)
Saqib Soomro and others Saqib Soomro and others May 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Why Is Wuthering Waves Laggy and How to Fix It
City in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: PlayStation
Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Why Is Wuthering Waves Laggy and How to Fix It
Davi Braid Davi Braid May 27, 2024
Read Article Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (May 2024)
Coin Master free spins and coins daily working links
Category: Guides
Guides
Coin Master
Coin Master
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Tier Update
Tier Update
Today’s Coin Master Free Spins & Daily Coins Links (May 2024)
Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp and others May 27, 2024
Read Article Roblox Blox Fruits codes (May 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: PlayStation
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Blox Fruits codes (May 2024)
Laura Gray Laura Gray May 27, 2024
Read Article Roblox Funky Friday Codes (May 2024)
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Roblox Funky Friday Codes (May 2024)
Laura Gray Laura Gray May 27, 2024
Read Article Roblox Death Star Tycoon codes (May 2024)
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Platform: Mobile
Platform: Mobile
Platform: PC
Platform: PC
Platform: Xbox
Platform: Xbox
Roblox
Roblox
Tier 2
Tier 2
Roblox Death Star Tycoon codes (May 2024)
Saqib Soomro and others Saqib Soomro and others May 27, 2024
Author
Davi Braid