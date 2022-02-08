How to pre-order Evil Dead: The Game – Pre-order bonus content, editions, and more

Bruce Campbell is once again reprising his role as the chainsaw-wielding demon hunter, Ash Williams. Evil Dead: The Game is looking like a fine tribute to the cult-classic film of the same name. The official pre-order trailer from developer Saber Interactive highlighted the familiar cabin from the original Sam Raimi (Drag Me to Hell, Spider-Man) flick as well as Ash in all his dashing, blood-spattered splendor. A lavish Ultimate Edition was also revealed alongside a groovy pre-order bonus — here’s how to get them.

How to pre-order Evil Dead: The Game

Image via Saber Interactive

Head on over to the official website, if the Digital Standard Edition ($39.99) or the Deluxe Edition ($59.99) are enough to satiate your carnal bloodlust. The pre-order bonus is included with either edition, which will let you slice and dice the Deadite in style. “S-Mart Employee” uniform and “Gallant Knight” armor are a fun throwback to the third installment of the Evil Dead franchise, Army of Darkness.

If you’re a diehard Evil Dead fan and your disposable income is looking very disposable this month, Boss Team Games is the only website you can score the Collector’s Edition ($129.99) and the Ultimate Collector’s Edition ($199.99). Just be sure to show your Valentine the pre-order receipt in case they think you forgot them.

All Evil Dead: The Game Editions

2021 marked the 40-year anniversary of the Evil Dead horror franchise, with Evil Dead: The Game expected to release in tandem. While the game suffered an unfortunate pushback, Bruce Campbell himself was on-board for the project from the get-go. Evil Dead: The Game is set for a multi-platform release on May 13.

Standard Edition content

Base game

Deluxe Edition content

Base game

Season Pass 1 (includes 4 DLC packs at a discounted rate for Evil Dead: The Game)

Collector’s Edition

Base game

Season Pass 1 (includes 4 DLC packs at a discounted rate for Evil Dead: The Game)

EXCLUSIVE Evil Dead Steel Case

EXCLUSIVE Evil Dead: The Game Soundtrack on Colored Vinyl

EXCLUSIVE T-Shirt (Choice of Size)

EXCLUSIVE Art Card Set

The Art of Evil Dead Deluxe Hardcover Book

EXCLUSIVE Savini Variant In-Game Ash Skin

Collectible Outer Box

Ultimate Collector’s Edition

Image via Steam