How to pre-order FIFA 22 and get a 20% discount

FIFA 21 is now coming towards the end of its life-cycle, and that means FIFA 22 is coming around the corner. EA Sports, as of this writing, has not confirmed FIFA 22 yet, but it is essentially a forgone conclusion that the developer’s simulation football (or soccer) franchise will return in 2021. Traditionally, FIFA players have been able to get a significant discount, 20% in fact, in prior years, for the yearly title, just from pre-ordering the game and we don’t expect that to change this year. So, how can you pre-order FIFA 22 and get a 20% discount? Let’s go over what you need to do.

First off, you’ll need two things in order to make this work: a copy of FIFA 21 and a subscription to EA Play. The good news is that since FIFA 21 is now available on EA Play, you actually don’t need to purchase game a physical or digital copy in order to utilize this discount, so long as you’re an EA Play subscriber.

Boot up FIFA 21, and then go to the home screen. Now, go through the home screen, and scroll through the ads that can be found there. You should find an ad for 10% off the upcoming edition of FIFA in that window. Click on it, and you should be re-directed your platform’s digital marketplace.

Once you do that, place your pre-order once FIFA 22 is confirmed by EA and you should be good to go. Keep in mind, though, how the discounts will be calculated. 10% is from the ad within FIFA 21, and an additional 10% off will be added if you’re an EA Play subscriber.