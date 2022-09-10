How to pre-register for Avatar Reckoning

Avatar Reckoning recently got a new gameplay trailer at the Disney and Marvel showcase. It was a developer update that gave players an understanding about the creatures they will battle and the weapons they wield.

Set after the battle of Pandora in the first film, the MMO RPG shooter will give you the option of customizing your own Na’vi warrior and their weapon. There will be single-player missions where you meet other Na’vi clans and tackle a mysterious story at the same time.

Enemies include native Pandora animals as well as RDA forces trying to stop you. There were scenes of players fighting with each other to defeat powerful enemies, highlighting the co-op features. PvP multiplayer will involve players running around maps and trying to defeat each other.

The trailer ends by saying that the game will be coming to your mobile device soon. Previous trailers mentioned a 2023 release date, but that may not be set in stone. With players wanting to show their interest, they are trying to pre-register for the game in advance.

What the pre-register process entails

As of current writing, there isn’t a way to pre-register for Avatar Reckoning. If you go to the official website now, you will see a box where you can put your email down for future updates. There is no spot for pre-registration or any place to reserve your spot in line. A pre-registration opportunity may appear in the future, but it isn’t available now.

As future updates roll out, opportunities to pre-register your interest may present themselves as they have for other mobile games. For now, signing up for future updates on the official website is the best way you can stay updated. It may also be the only way for players to get an opportunity to pre-register their interest, or get in queue for beta versions of the game. Until then, all you can do is sign up to express your interest in getting more information.