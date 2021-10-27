How to download Honkai: Star Rail closed beta

miHoYo has released the Honkai: Star Rail closed beta, and the players who have been selected can participate in it to provide feedback to the developers. It is a strategy-RPG game in the Honkai series, and its closed beta is available for PC and iOS devices. The game will feature various characters, weapons, enemies, and more on their journey to Jarilo-VI.

If you also want to try out miHoYo’s latest title, Honkai: Star Rail, before its official launch, here’s how you can download it.

Honkai: Star Rail Closed Beta Download

Image via miHoYo

Honkai: Star Rail closed beta is available for a limited number of players, and if you signed up for it, the first thing to do is check your registered email account. You must have received a mail if you are one of the selected participants and if you can’t find it there, make sure to check your junk/spam folder once.

Follow the instructions listed in the email to install the package on your PC or iOS device. Each closed beta account can only be linked to one device. Ensure you have enough storage and that your system meets the minimum requirements to run Honkai: Star Rail closed beta.

The First Closed Beta Has Begun!



Hi, Trailblazers!



Our journey to Jarilo-VI has officially begun. ✨

May all Trailblazers with a ticket to the First Closed Beta please board the Express~



First Closed Beta FAQ: https://t.co/5mfk9LLCc6#HonkaiStarRail pic.twitter.com/E8ndyP1UYc — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) October 27, 2021

The closed beta package size is 4.46 GB and 3.27 GB for PC and iOS, respectively, and requires 8–10 GB of free space. Here are the recommended specs required to run Honkai: Star Rail closed beta:

iOS

iPhone: iPhone XS, iPhone XR, or better

iPhone XS, iPhone XR, or better iPad: iPad with Apple A12 processor or better (October 2018 model or later)

iPad with Apple A12 processor or better (October 2018 model or later) iOS 12 or later

macOS currently not supported.

PC