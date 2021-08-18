How to pre-register for Pokémon Unite mobile

Pokémon Unite is all set to hit the mobile devices on September 22 after having a successful launch for Nintendo Switch. It is a pokémon based MOBA game in which trainers can choose their own pokémon and defeat the opponents. Then they have to collect the Aeos energy dropped by opposing pokémon and deposit it into one of the goal zones to score points and secure a win.

If you love these pokémon and the game’s unique concept, then you can download it from Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your mobile device. In addition to that, you can also pre-register for Pokémon Unite on both the Android and iOS devices by following the steps below.

Steps to pre-register for Pokémon Unite on mobile

Image via The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Company has announced that players will receive a Pikachu Unite license if the total number of pre-registrations crosses the 2,500,000 count. On top of this, if the count hits 5,000,000, participants will get a special Holowear—Festival Style: Pikachu. Here’s how you can pre-register for Pokémon Unite.

Android Devices

Go to Google Play Store and log in with your account.

Search for Pokémon Unite in the search bar and click on the first result.

Tap on the Pre-register option to register for the closed beta testing.

The game will installed automatically after it releases globally.

iOS Devices

As mentioned above, the pre-registration for iOS devices will start at a later date, and you can follow the following steps once it starts: