What is the release date for Pokémon Unite?

Pokémon Unite will be a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) where players take control of their favorite Pokémon and battle it out in five-versus-five matches. You will be able to play it on the Nintendo Switch and smartphone devices, and when it launches, it will support cross-play across these platforms. The game works a little differently than most MOBAs, and following the game’s initial announcement, we do not have any precise details about when it will release. Tencent’s TiMi Studios are developing it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0meaWFXuTzc

We were under the impression we would learn more details about Pokémon Unite in summer 2020 when it was initially announced, but we hadn’t heard anything from the developers whatsoever. Now, out of the blue, we have learned that Pokémon Unite is set to release to Nintendo Switch consoles sometime in July, and it will be coming to smartphone devices in September.

When it does launch, it will be free-to-play across all of the available platforms. The gameplay footage showed off plenty of fan-favorite playable Pokémon, such as Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur, Pikachu, Gengar, Snorlax, Clefairy, Lucario, and several others. More will likely be playable once the game is available. The footage shown in the Pokémon Presents live stream is not the game’s final build and will probably change.