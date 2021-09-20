How to prevent freezing at the ‘Your Squad’ screen in Apex Legends

Crashing and disconnecting since the Evolution Collection Event debuted in Apex Legends has been a major problem. Between inability to get into the lobby, to infinite loading screens, to crashes mid-game, there have been a whole bunch of errors. One of the most common errors is the game freezing on the Your Squad introduction screen. That said, after a small patch that went live on September 20, it was confirmed that there is a partial fix for that specific error.

It was discovered that animated banner poses are the main reason for crashes at the Your Squad screen, because there is an error loading it, and that crashes the game. That means the best way to prevent a crash before a match that players can easily do on their own is to unequip any animated banner poses they may have equipped.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Animated banner poses are any pose Epic (purple) or higher. This means selecting any Rare (tier) pose, or the default common (white) pose is safe for now.

It is unclear if this error also occurs from animated banner frames, the Legendary (gold) tier banner frames, but it may be a good idea to unequip any harder to load assets.

Screenshots by Gamepur

Here are two examples: one, with an animated banner pose and a large epic banner frame, the other with the default pose and a rare banner frame. The prior froze several times, thus why the image is dark (it never fully loaded), the latter did not have any problems so far. This will improve you chances of making it into a match without freezing greatly.

All of this said, you can’t control the banners of the player you queue with, so solo queue is still a roulette of whether you will crash or not based on their banner choices. Playing with friends, though, if you all turn off your animated banner elements, you should prevent a majority, if not all, crashes at the Your Squad display screen.