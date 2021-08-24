How to punch in Roblox East Brickton

If you’re not familiar with the combat mechanics in Roblox East Brickton, you may find yourself on the receiving end of a few punches. Like most Roblox games, players have to figure out everything on their own. Even players aware of the punching mechanics might not be able to do so due to the specific requisite inserted by developer marcus760 in the game.

How to punch

New users playing the game for the first time need to spend atleast three hours in the game to access the punching feature. Since Roblox East Brickton is a Role-Playing game, game developer marcus760 added the requisite to fend off players with malicious intent ruining the experience of others.

Once you have completed three hours in the game, use the below-mentioned controls when in combat.

Right Punch- Right Click

Left Punch- Left Click

Dodge Right- E

Dodge Left- Q

The best strategy while in combat would be to mix right and left jab. Try predicting the opponent’s attack pattern while ensuring that you do get hit by any. Use dodge efficiently and look for an opening to catch the opponent off guard. Ultimately, it all boils down to experience, and with more practice, you should get better at throwing hands.