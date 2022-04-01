How to put on equipment in MLB The Show 22

Your ballplayer in MLB The Show 22 will slowly grow and become better at the game as he plays and overcomes various obstacles. While that is the main input for your performance, you can give slight boosts to different attributes by equipping equipment cards you receive in packs and missions. Here is how to put equipment on your ballplayer in MLB The Show 22.

When you have equipment that you want to put on your ballplayer, first click your profile icon on the game’s main menu. This will bring up your My Ballplayer screen, where you can see their loadout and edit other aspects of them. While you can go to Appearance and change Equipment there, that is merely cosmetic based and will not affect your player’s performance.

Instead, click on Loadout and select the icon on the right of the person with the bat on their shoulder. Now you can go from head to toe looking at each equipment slot and looking at the cards you have accumulated over time. If you need more, you can open packs, buy them on the Community Marketplace for Stubs, and earn them in various missions or collections.

Like other cards, every equipment piece is denoted by its rarity, Diamond being the absolute best. Before selecting each piece, be sure to look at what benefits it gives and choose what is best for you.