How to access the Community Marketplace in MLB The Show 22

If you intend to compete at a high level in MLB The Show 22’s Diamond Dynasty mode, you will likely spend a majority of your time in the Community Marketplace. This feature allows you to directly purchase individual player and cosmetic cards with Stubs, and is undoubtedly the best way to obtain a top-tier squad. That being said, the game does hold a few hurdles that will stop you from accessing the marketplace right away.

The Community Marketplace can be made available once all starter tasks are completed from the Home tab. These tasks mainly require that you go through a tour of the Diamond Dynasty’s menu and complete the ending of two games. After all of these objectives are checked off, you will then receive a free The Show Pack and gain access to the marketplace.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although you can find the Marketplace underneath the Shop tab, it can also aid greatly when searching for players in the My Inventory menu. As shown above, the menu will show you players missing from your collection and their current lowest price in the Marketplace. You can also use this menu to easily locate and sell cards you own.

Related: What happened to Team Affinity in MLB The Show 22?