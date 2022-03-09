Even though Horizon Forbidden West is not Aloy’s first adventure, she has to put in a lot of work to become as powerful as she was at the end of the first game. While a significant portion of that is through your gear, leveling up is needed to permanently increase your health. Here is how to quickly earn XP in Horizon Forbidden West.

In Horizon Forbidden West, XP is given out pretty regularly for simply completing objectives. You will not necessarily need to go out of your way to farm enemies to level up.

The best way to earn XP is to simply complete quests. Whether it is side quests of errands, we highly recommend doing the missions not connected to the story. Not only do you get a good boost of XP from completion and any enemies within, but you can acquire plenty of resources, weapons, and outfits for particular side quests.

While traveling between areas on the map, we also highly recommend doing other specific objectives. Tallnecks give a ton of XP for overriding them and reveal icons on your map to find other things to do. On the side, also do Cauldrons. Rebel Camps are also a great source of XP, but we suggest skipping over the Rebel Outposts unless you’re going for 100% completion.

Luckily, with the XP given for completing the above objectives, you don’t necessarily need to go out and grind enemies. However, if you want to, we recommend finding Dreadwings and Tiderippers.