How To Quickly Gain Focus In Spider-Man 2

Focus is an extremely helpful gameplay mechanic that you’ll be using while playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as Miles Morales or Peter Parker. They both frequently use it, and it helps fuel their powers.

With Focus being used for several unique attacks, gathering up and using as much as possible is crucial, but you can only get it in a few ways. Here’s what you need to know about how to quickly gain Focus while playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

How to Get Focus in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Because Focus is a primary resource you use while in combat in Spider-Man 2, this is the best time to get it. You’ll be consistently acquiring Focus as you pummel against enemies, hitting them with well-timed punches, kicks, and any air combo and fancy attacks you can land in between evading enemy attacks. You can watch your Focus bar getting bigger while in combat. It’s the bar underneath the health one in the upper left-hand corner of your screen. The default color for the Focus bar is set to yellow, but you might have changed this in your settings.

Landing basic attacks and classic strikes are good, but you want to build up your combo meter to get the most Focus. The higher your combo meter reaches in combat, the more Focus you’ll get as you land attacks, compared to the amount of Focus you get when first starting a combo in Spider-Man 2.

Beyond pummeling enemies with your attacks, another great way to get Focus is dodging and evading enemy strikes. This slightly ties in with building up your combo meter in Spider-Man 2 because, if you’re hit by an enemy, you’ll break your combo. This means you want to dodge attacks at the last possible second, when Peter or Miles’ spider sense lights up red on your screen, to perform a perfect dodge. When you’re not attacking enemies, dodging is the next best way to build up your Focus meter before unleashing a heavy attack against an enemy or when healing.

For Spider-Man 2, another way to build up your Focus meter is by landing a Parry. The Parry is a new way for you to avoid being hit by enemies, and you can land a special attack against your foes during combat. There are some enemies, such as heavy Bruisers, who are a better choice for you to use a Parry against them rather than landing a straight attack, or one of Kraven’s Hunters that use the swords.

When you’ve built up enough of your Focus meter, unleash your best attacks in Spider-Man 2. You should always find a way to increase your Focus, and thankfully it all occurs during combat.