How to quickly level the Jewelcrafting profession in World of Warcraft Classic Burning Crusade

A profession being added to World of Warcraft Classic with the Burning Crusade expansion is Jewelcrafting. You’ll be able to create statues, fist weapons, trinkets, socketed gems, and of course, jewelry. It also comes with Prospecting, where you’ll be able to break down ores, giving you access to raw gems. Here’s the best way to level it up for those keen on jumping into this profession when they start Burning Crusader. Because of the amount of ore you’ll be using, we recommend you also grab the Mining skill, or you have a friend or guildmate donate it to you.

Here’s the order of what items you want to craft and focus on throughout your time with Jewelcrafting.

Level 1 to 35 – Delicate Copper Wire

Level 35 to 50 – Malachite Pendant

Level 50 to 80 – Bronze Setting

Level 80 to 105 – Ring of Silver Might

Level 105 to 136 – Heavy Jade Ring

Level 136 to 150 – Golden Dragon Ring

Level 150 to 180 – Mithril Filigree

Level 180 to 185 – Blazing Citrine Ring

Level 185 to 210 – Engraved Truesilver Ring

Level 210 to 225 – Aquamarine Signet

Level 225 to 250 – Thorium Setting

Level 250 to 260 – Ruby Pendant of Fire

Level 260 to 275 – Azerothian Diamond

Level 275 to 300 – Diamond Focus Ring

Level 300 to 320 – Brilliant Golden Draenite, Glowing Shadow Draenite, Inscribed Flame Sepessarite, Radiant Deep Peridot, Solid Azure Moonstone, or Teardrop Blood Garnet

Level 320 to 325 – Bright Blood Garnet, Glinting Flame Spessarite, Jagged Deep Peridot, or Sparkling Azure Moonstone

Level 325 to 335 – Mercurial Adamantite

Level 335 to 350 – Potent Flame Spessarite, Smooth Golden Draenite, or Sovereign Shadow Draenite

Level 350 to 355 – Khorium Band of Shadows, Khorium Band of Frost, Horium Inferno Band, or Mystic Dawnstone

Level 355 to 365 – Thick Felstell Necklace

Level 365 to 375 – Any faction Jewelcrafting recipes

The grind from level 1 to 300 will be fairly straightforward and pretty simple for most players. What’s really tricky is figuring out the best choices and what items will make your progression the fastest. When you reach level 300 and beyond, most of what you’ll be crafting will be pretty tricky to find, with a majority of what you want to level up past 350 is a random drop from world bosses.

You can also receive several specific crafting recipes from the various factions in World of Warcraft Classic, listed here.

Keepers of Time

Lower City

The Aldor

The Consortium

The Scryers

The Sha’tar

By regularly increasing their reputation with any of the chosen factions, you’ll be able to find plenty of recipes that you can acquire from the reputation vendors.