Throughout your adventures in mythological China, you will come across a wide variety of NPCs central to the main story of Swords of Legends Online. From Valley Masters to Class Trainers, many of these friendly NPCs exist as guides, role models, or central figures in the overarching plot. Once you’ve completed a series of quests and become acquainted with them, you can continue to cultivate a relationship via the Destiny system. Here’s how to raise affection with NPCs in Swords of Legends Online.

Screenshot by Gamepur

First, you can access this subsystem of the game by opening the Book of Aeons, which can be done by hovering over the Museum of the Continents option of the system menu and selecting the Book of Aeons. The Book of Aeons showcases each important character you’ve met, and provides a means to further your relationship with them. By clicking on each individual character, you can find a list of items that can be given to them as gifts, which will raise your Destiny level. This can only be done after reaching Destiny Level 3, which is attained by completing quests for the associated individual.

Each level of affection will grant you rewards in the form of unique images and interactions with the associated character. Eventually, at a high enough Destiny level, you will be able to invite them to reside at your residence — however, this feature is not yet implemented, and will come in a future patch.