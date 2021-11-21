How to reach Mt. Coronet Summit in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

After defeating Team Galactic at their headquarters in Vilestone city, they’re off to Mt. Coronet to complete their plan. It’s up to you to stop them, and reaching them can be a little complicated. In this guide, we’re going to share with you the fastest way to reach the Mt. Coronet Summit in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The best way to reach the Summit is to proceed to Route 208 or 207. Both will get you to the main cave that connects these two. You’ll then want to reach the north part of the cave, at the entrance connecting Route 207 to Mt. Coronet, and go up to the area where you can use Swim to reach the other side. Follow the path to where you can use Rock Climb on the wall, and proceed through this path.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll want to continue this way up Mt. Coronet until you reach a snowy portion. Continue going to the right side, and then up, and you’ll reach another area where you have to use Rock Climb. Only use the ability once, and then proceed to the left, not through the cave on the right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You want to go to the left, where all of the tall grass is, and follow this path to the next cave entrance. Inside, you’ll find a wall you can use Rock Climb, and then you’ll be on the correct path to the Mt. Coronet Summit.