How to reach the Subterranean Inquisition Chamber in Elden Ring

The Subterranean Inquisition Chamber is an odd dungeon. The reason is that it cannot be accessed by normal means. You need to die before you can reach this dungeon. It sounds simple until you realize you need to die in a specific spot by a specific enemy. Here is how you reach the Subterranean Inquisition Chamber in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To reach the dungeon, you first need to make your way into Raya Lucaria Academy. This is done by collecting the Academy Glintstone Key from the nearby rocks with the dragon in front of them. Once you have the key, go to the barrier blocking the gate to the academy and interact with it. This will have your character walk into the academy and appear in a new area.

Run through the academy, making sure to activate the Church of Cuckoo Site of Grace along the way. You will go through an area with a bunch of zombies. You can ignore them since they don’t pose much of a threat. Continue through the area until you see the giant lift. Jump onto the lift and ride it up. Jump off at the top then walk to the other side and ride the lift down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the bottom, you will see an Abductor Virgin enemy. Let the enemy come over and grab you. This should lead to you dying. After you die, you will reawaken near Volcano Manor. Follow the pathway through the cave. There will be a bunch of bat enemies to deal with along the way. You will find the Site of Grace for the dungeon at the end of the caves when you land on a platform in a room filled with lava.