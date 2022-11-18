Your Tera Orb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is how you power the Terastallize your Pokémon in combat. Without it being charged, you can’t use this form. It’s a powerful way to tackle Pokémon in battle, and we highly recommend using it. However, after using it once, the Tera Orb is spent, and you need to recharge it. You can only do this one way, though. Here’s what you need to know about how to recharge your Tera Orb in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to refresh your Tera Orb uses in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only way to refresh your Tera Orb is to visit a Pokémon Center and heal your Pokémon. It will not matter if your Pokémon have full health or are ready to nearly faint. Any time you visit a Pokémon Center for your Pokémon to rest and regain their strength, the center will also refresh your Tera Orb, giving you a chance to use the Terastallize form on any Pokémon you want during the game.

Related: How to unlock Terastallize Pokémon forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The activity is free of charge and merely included in the service. It won’t happen, and the Pokémon Center clerk will not comment if you have not used it in previous battles. If you have, they will add it as a small remark whenever they heal your Pokémon. Whenever you use the technique during combat, especially in a Gym battle against one of the leaders, or when battling Team Star, make sure to return to a Pokémon Center to refresh it. The same goes for Tera Raids, which you can encounter while exploring the world, which are some of the more intense encounters you can have in the Paldea region.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make sure to review your Pokémon’s Tera form before you use it. Depending on the Pokémon you catch, you might have it using a typing away from its typical choices.