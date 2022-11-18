The new thing coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the ability to Terastallize Pokémon. This creates a crystal-like formation on a Pokémon during combat, and it will give them access to a different, unique typing than they normally would, or you can enhance a Pokémon’s typing that they already actively use. However, you do not have access to this immediately. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock Terastallize Pokémon forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to unlock Terastallize in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The only way to unlock the Terastallize form is to progress through the story. This is an unmissable feature that you’ll receive when battling against Team Star for the first time. It will be in the second battle during this encounter. The primary Pokémon you’re using at the team will have this mode unlocked for them, and you can Terastallize them from the battle menu before you use a move.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You must select to Terastallize your Pokémon at the beginning of your turn. After you select it, pick the move you want them to use against the opposing Team Star Pokémon, and the move they use will be much stronger than before.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, this does use a Tera Orb. You will need to recharge it at any of the many Poké Centers throughout the Paldea region. This holds true for any Terastallize form you will use throughout your gameplay. We recommend keeping track of the many Poké Centers available to ensure you always have Tera Orb on your character. Again, this mode is unmissable, and you can unlock more Tera forms as you progress through the game and capture more Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet.