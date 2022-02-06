How to recover your health in Sifu

Sifu pits you against many enemies, and equips you with not that much health. Naturally, you’ll want to keep your health bar as high as possible, but sometimes that just isn’t doable. That said, you can quite easily refill your health bar through the normal course of gameplay by simply defeating your foes.

Every enemy you defeat will slightly replenish your health bar. You can earn slightly more health by pulling off takedowns, which can be performed after breaking an opponent’s structure gauge. Additionally, you can purchase temporary upgrades from any one of the game’s Shrines that will boost the amount of health you recover on every successful takedown, which can prove incredibly useful in the game’s later stages. If you’re facing off against a large group of enemies, we recommend going for as many takedowns as possible.

Additionally, your health will automatically refill to its maximum at the start of any boss fights, so don’t worry if you’re about to start a boss encounter while low on health. Your health will also refill when entering a new phase of a boss fight.

Unfortunately, these are the only ways you can recover health in Sifu. There are no health pickups; you’ll have to fight your way to good health. Luckily, the game affords you plenty of combat options that allow you to avoid getting hit while dealing as much damage as possible.