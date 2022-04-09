How to recruit Glenn in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

Glenn is considered the most overpowered unit in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers. Glenn is a powerful unit that has high attack, good HP, and great accuracy. Not only that, but he is able to do a powerful tag team move with Serge called X-Slash. You can recruit him early on in the game. However, like other unlockable characters, he can easily be locked out if you make the wrong decision. So, if you want to recruit the powerful Acacia Dragoon, here’s what you’ll need to do.

After fighting Lynx at Viper Manor, Kid will get injured and be forced to rest in Guldove. With her life in danger, you’ll be asked to take her Astral Amulet to the island’s Shrine Maiden in hopes of saving her. You’ll be presented with the choice to save her or not. Although it may seem like a good idea to save Kid, you’ll actually want to pick the choice to not save her. You’ll be asked to reconsider, but once again, say no to saving Kid. Korcha will get upset and storm off, taking Kid’s amulet with him.

Once you talk to Korcha and get his boat, head back to Termina. You’ll want to go to the city’s entrance where you first saw Glenn talking to a woman selling flowers. After their conversation, head back to the boat and talk to Macha. Glenn will walk up to you and ask to join you on your adventure. Say yes to let him join your party.