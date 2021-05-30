How to redeem a code in Valorant

There are two main reasons to need to redeem a code in Valorant are to cash in a gift card or redeem a giveaway code from Riot, such as the Duality code. Both require different redemption methods, so we have detailed them both below.

If you are unsure as to which area your code should be entered, just do both. A code won’t be invalidated due to an incorrect redemption method being used .

How to redeem player card codes

A large part of the curiosity people have around this subject is for redeeming player card codes like the Duality, so we will deal with that first. For gift cards/codes, scroll down to the next section. Redeeming card codes is easy, just follow the simple steps listed below to add the Duality Player Card to your collection:

Go to https://redeem.playvalorant.com/

Make sure you are logged in to your account

Enter the code YTILAUD to unlock the Duality Player Card

How can you redeem your gift cards/codes in VALORANT

Launch Valorant and log into the game.

Select the Valorant icon next to the Store tab.

Choose “Prepaid Cards and Codes”

You’ll be prompted with a pop-up screen where you’ll be able to enter code

Type in your code and press “Submit”

Upon clicking on submit, your rewards will automatically load into your account

If you get any error messages, simply retry you redemption method as you may have incorrectly typed in a character.