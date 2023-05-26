How to Redeem Prepaid Codes On Xbox One X

Xbox players can still purchase and redeem prepaid codes for the Xbox One X. While most have moved on to next gen consoles like the Xbox X|S, many continue to enjoy games on previous consoles. Because of this, loading up funds to purchase a game from the digital store may be one of the only ways to play older titles with limited physical copies.

Below is everything players need to know to purchase and load up prepaid Xbox cards onto the Xbox One X.

How to redeem a prepaid code using the internet

The first way to redeem prepaid codes for the Xbox One X is via web browser. Below are the steps you need to take to load funds up onto your console using a personal PC or mobile device.

Step 1 – Get to your Browser -> Redeem code -> Sign In

Step 2 – Enter your 25 Characters Prepaid Code.

Step 3 – Select Redeem.

How to redeem a prepaid code on Xbox App for Windows

Microsoft fans can also claim their prepaid codes using the Xbox App for Windows. Follow the steps below to claim a code using your Xbox App and Microsoft account.

Step 1 – Open the Xbox App on your PC

Step 3 – Navigate to the “Store” within the app

Step 4 – Select “redeem” at the center of the main store screen

Step 5 – Enter the 25 character code and select confirm

How to redeem a prepaid code on Xbox One X console

The easiest way to redeem a prepaid code for the Xbox One X is to do it using the console store. Below are the steps to redeem a prepaid code using the Xbox One X console.