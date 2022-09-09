How to redeem Splatoon 3 QR codes in the Splatnet 3 app

There’s a multitude of ways for you to earn rewards in Splatoon 3. The most obvious way is to level up so you can unlock more items that you can purchase. A couple of other ways is by leveling up your catalog rank which is essentially this game’s battle pass whereupon each level, you will unlock rewards. Salmon Run will also give you items. Lastly, you can earn rewards by redeeming QR codes in the SplatNet 3 app. The SplatNet 3 app isn’t available in the actual game, so if you want to redeem Splatoon 3 QR codes, you’ll need to get an app for your smartphone.

Where can you find QR codes for Splatoon 3

The Lab is happy to report there’s a stylish banner celebrating the launch of Splatoon 3 that you can claim for free!



Scan the QR code on SplatNet 3 via the Nintendo Switch Online app and you’ll receive a free banner you can use to customize your Splashtag! pic.twitter.com/mBI37kBohh — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) September 9, 2022

You can find QR codes for Splatoon 3 on Nintendo’s official Twitter accounts, such as Nintendo Europe the Splatoon North America accounts. Each tweet will contain a QR code and what you’ll get from it.

How to redeem QR codes for Splatoon 3

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you want to get SplatNet 3, you’ll need to first download the Nintendo Switch Online app from either the Google Play store or the Apple store depending on what OS your smartphone uses. After downloading the app and connecting it to your Nintendo account, you’ll see Splatoon 3 under Game-Specific Services. Tap on that. On this screen, you’ll see a lot of different options, including the SplatNet Store which sells exclusive clothes you can only get on the app. To redeem a QR code, go to QR Code Reader in the bottom right-hand corner. Scan the QR code. After redeeming it, you’ll need to go to the lobby and visit the terminal. Go to “Get Stuff” to receive the reward from the QR code. If you’re in the lobby while you redeemed the code, you’ll need to exit and come back in so the reward will get into your inbox.