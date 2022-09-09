How to gain Catalog Points in Splatoon 3

Once you reach level four, you’ll unlock Hotlantis which serves as the game’s General Store. At Hotlantis, you can purchase items for your locker. Once you visit Hotlantis for the first time, you’ll unlock the catalog. Catalogs are essentially this game’s form of a free season pass with you unlocking rewards at each level. Catalogs will change every three months with Nintendo planning to keep it going until the end of 2024. So the question is, how do you gain catalog points in Splatoon 3?

The difference between catalog points and points in Splatoon 3

There are two types of points you’ll be earning after every match in the game: catalog points and regular points (XP). The XP you earn will go towards your level. Catalog points goes towards ranking up your catalog level. Once you level up your catalog, you’ll receive a reward from Harmony. The rewards can range from new banners for your Splatag to new clothing and accessories for your character.

How to earn catalog points in Splatoon 3

To earn catalog points in Splatoon 3, all you need to do is to play matches whether that is the regular Turf War Battle or Anarchy Battle. Whether you win or lose, you’ll still gain points towards your catalog level, though winning will yield more than losing. Unfortunately, if you’re looking for a fast way to earn catalog points in this game, there isn’t one. Unlike with XP and cash where all you need to do is eat something from the food shop to gain double or 50% more of either one, there isn’t food you can eat at the shop that will increase the amount of catalog points you earn. So, you’ll need to grind if you want to see your catalog level increase.