Trainers who play Pokemon GO and also subscribe to Amazon Prime are once again being treated to a special Prime Gaming drop. Currently, Prime Gaming members can redeem a special Pokemon GO: Sinnoh Tour bundle to receive some free items in-game.

Niantic has announced that February’s Prime Gaming bundle in Pokemon GO will be geared around preparing for the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh event that’s happening later this month. Specifically, trainers can receive 10 Ultra Balls and a Golden Razz Berry to help them catch the exciting Pokemon that will spawn during the event. If you’re new to redeeming Amazon Prime Gaming rewards in Pokemon GO, you might be wondering how you can get your hands on these items.

When Can You Get the February Prime Gaming Pokemon GO: Sinnoh Tour Drop?

The Pokemon GO: Sinnoh Tour Prime Gaming drop is available starting February 9 and can be redeemed up until March 8 at 10 AM PST.

That gives you just under a month to snag these free items, though you’ll want to grab them sooner if you plan to use them during the Sinnoh Tour-Global event.

How to Redeem the Pokemon GO: Sinnoh Tour Prime Gaming Drop

Image via Amazon Prime & Niantic

To get their 10 Ultra Balls and Golden Razz Berry in Pokemon GO, players will first need to be active Amazon Prime members. This grants you access to Prime Gaming and the related perks.

If they’re a Prime member, they can head to the redemption page for the Pokemon GO and Prime Gaming Ultra Balls & Golden Razz Berry drop.

Once there, users must click on the blue “get in-game content” button. Doing so will generate a code that they can use to receive the items in the Pokemon GO.

There are two ways to redeem the code: directly in the app via the in-game shop, or via the Pokemon GO web store. Niantic recently announced that Android users will no longer be able to redeem codes in-game, so players need to head to the Pokemon GO web store in order to redeem their codes. Since the in-game shop is still supported for iOS players at this time, we’ll review both options.

How to Redeem Your Pokemon GO Prime Gaming Drop Code Via the In-Game Shop

Once players have got the code, they’ll need to head to the Pokemon GO app, open the in-game shop, and scroll to the bottom. There, they should see a “promotions” area where they can enter their code and receive the items from the Prime Gaming drop.

Note: As of the time or writing this article, we were not able to find this tab even though we were using an iPhone. It’s possible this feature is not functioning properly for either Android or iPhone users at this time.

How to Redeem Your Pokemon GO Prime Gaming Drop Code via the Web Store

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem a Pokemon Go Prime gaming code using the web store, players must launch and visit the offer redemption page in the Pokemon GO web store.

Here, they’ll need to log in using the same credentials they use to log in to the game. Once they’re logged in, they should see their trainer information above a box where they can type in the code from Prime Gaming. Enter the code and click on “Apply.” This should automatically send the gaming bundle to the linked Pokemon GO account.