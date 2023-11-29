Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh: Release Date, Bonuses, Prices, & More

On the heels of Pokemon Go’s Timeless Travels season reveal, we have another big event for players to look forward to: the next Pokemon Go Tour. The Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh event is set to kick in February 2024, celebrating the Pokemon from the Sinnoh region.

This is a perfect opportunity for players to grab any Pokemon they have yet to encounter from Sinnoh. There will be a ticket for anyone who wants to make sure they participate in it, or if you want to join in the in-person ones. Here’s what you need to know about the Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh, and what you can expect from everything.

There will be multiple release dates for Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh, with the Global Event happening from February 24 to 25, 2024. There are several other release dates happening surrounding in-person events, which will occur at specific locations.

A live event will be happening at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Los Angeles. This will happen before the Global Event, from February 17 to February 18, 2024. For those who plan to attend this in-person event, grab your ticket for this one, which will differ from the Global Event.

How to Buy A Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh Ticket

You can purchase two tickets for the Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh event. The first ticket is for the Global Event, which will happen worldwide, regardless of your location. Unfortunately, this is not available for you to grab right now and is one you’ll want to ensure you get when they go live. I recommend ensuring you find yourself in a location with several Pokemon spawns alongside several PokeStops and Gym,s as these features will only enhance your experience throughout the event.

The second ticket you can purchase is the in-person Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh event set in Los Angeles, which you can buy. The base ticket costs $30, but you can grab several add-ons to this, such as getting the Raid Lover or Egg-thusiast for $15, depending on your interests and how you like to play Pokemon Go. For those who plan to be in Los Angeles but don’t want to visit the Rose Bowl Stadium, there’s the Citywide Gameplay add-on for $20, where you can use the Los Angeles ticket anywhere in the city.

All Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh Bonuses & Encounters

We only have a few details surrounding the upcoming Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh event. However, we know that Dialga and Palkia will appear in five-star raids throughout the event, and you’ll have a chance to catch every Pokemon from the Sinnoh region. Similar to previous Pokemon Go Tours and Pokemon Go Fest events, we have confirmed habitats. These habitats appear for an hour during the event and feature specific Pokemon. These habitats include the Entangled Ruins, Seaside Metropolis, Bubbling Mire, and Hot Mountain Spring.

Not every Pokemon has been formally announced for these habitats. Based on previous events, we know every Pokemon from the Sinnoh region will appear during the Pokemon Go Tour: Sinnoh event, and they have a chance to appear in their shiny version. Although there will be increased chances for them to appear as shiny, it’s still going to be rare.