For the first month of Pokémon Unite, players have the chance to grab Zeraora, a mythical Pokémon that initially appeared in Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. Zeraora will not be available for players to grab for free for too long. It would be best if you acted fast and when Pokémon Unite first launches. This guide will detail how to redeem Zeraora in Pokémon Unite and start battling with it against other trainers.

All you have to do is have Pokémon Unite downloaded to your Nintendo Switch or on your smartphone when it releases to that platform. Once you have it downloaded, load up Pokémon Unite and play through the tutorial. You might have to wait a bit before finding your way to the menu main. When you get here to the starting screen, click the ‘X’ button to open up the menu and scroll all the way down to your mail.

You should see a few notifications in your mailbox already. First, there should be a notification about welcoming you to Pokémon Unite and the mail giving you the Zeraora Unite card. With that card, you should now be able to play as Zeraora in any Pokémon Unite match while using your Nintendo account.

Before playing this Pokémon, we highly recommend taking it through the practice arena to try out this Pokémon’s abilities. Zeraora is an Attacker and is an extremely quick Pokémon, but it doesn’t have the most health or defenses.