How to regain training and activity points in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Whenever you start a chapter in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, you want to spend some time improving a character’s class or building support between characters. Unfortunately, you only have a limited number of training and activity points per chapter. You have to carefully plan your activities and make sure that you are making the most of your time. Here is how you can regain training and activity points in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

How to restore training and activity points

If you want to maximize your training sessions and other activities, you’ll want to get as many points as you can. Fortunately, there are two ways you can regain your points, with one method that works during the chapter itself.

The first way is to complete a chapter. Your points will be restored to the maximum every chapter, and you can carry out any training activities or chores before you fight any battle. It restores the most points, but it will require waiting a long time since you have to complete a chapter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second way is to conquer territories. You can look at a territory you want to conquer and view the rewards you get upon completion. Some territories will give you a training Point, while others grant an activity point. Based on the point you recover, you can go back to camp and carry out those activities without needing to finish the chapter.

While you will rarely have a full point restoration, you can still plan around the points you gain. These points do not carry over to future chapters, and it would be best to use them before you finish the main battle. If you are planning on using points through this method, it shouldn’t be too hard to remember to use them.

Now that you know how you can regain training and activity points, you can start making plans to level up character classes and complete more chores for better support development.