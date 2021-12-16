How to regain your soul in Aeterna Noctis

Aeterna Noctis is a punishing game. An indie metroidvania, you will find yourself hacking and slashing through a variety of dark denizens to achieve your goal of reclaiming godhood. Not every journey goes according to plan, however, and you will definitely die a handful of times. When you do, you will lose your accumulated experience — and in order to reclaim it, you have to find it again. Here’s how to reclaim your soul in Aeterna Noctis.

When you die, an orb with wings will appear at the exact location of your death (and if you fell into a pit, the soul will appear at the last ledge you stood on.) This will persist in the overworld so long as you do not die again — if you do, a new Soul Orb will spawn at that location, overriding the previous one.

To regain your soul, simply make your way back to where you died and walk over the Soul Orb. This will immediately restore any experience you had prior to your death. This makes a so-called “corpse run” of vital importance if you happened to die carrying a lot of experience points, as you need that experience to progress further in the game.