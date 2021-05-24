How to register for E3 2021

It’s about that time of year again for the most exciting show in the video game industry. E3 is right around the corner, but given the state of the world over the last year, things are being handled a little differently in 2021. E3 is usually an in-person event held in Downtown Los Angeles, but this year’s show will be kept entirely digitally for the first time with a new app/online portal that will give you additional benefits over watching the show somewhere else. While you are free to watch any of E3’s content on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, or Twitter, you will need to register on their website to have access to the app and online portal. Here is how you can register for E3 2021.

Rollouts for registering are being applied in waves on specific dates. Regardless of what you are registering as, you can do so by going to the official E3 website and following the steps. Media members can currently register for early access to specific features beginning on June 7, but fans will need to wait to register on June 3 for access to the main show.

Here is a breakdown of important dates to note:

May 24- Media registration opens

May 31- Industry professionals and creators/influencers registration opens

June 3- Fan registration opens

June 7- App and online portal early access for media members

June 12- E3 begins, app and online portal access for all registered members

A reminder that you do not need to go through the registration process if all you want to do is watch any of the E3 livestreams on social media. The registration process is purely to give you access to the new app and portal, which will include press conferences, virtual booths, events, forums, and more.

E3 2021 takes place between June 12-15 and will have appearances from companies like Xbox, Nintendo, Konami, Warner Bros., Square Enix, Ubisoft, Take-Two Interactive, and more.