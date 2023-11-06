How to Remove the Shadow in LotR: Return to Moria

At the beginning of LotR: Return to Moria, players are introduced to a mysterious purple-like mist seeping from the ground. Get too close, and the despair it causes will choke the life out of your dwarf.

At first, players won’t need to worry much about the strange runes and dark shadows they bump into shortly after entering the mountain, however, that won’t be the case at later points in the game. The shadow-like substance may seem unbeatable, but with the right tools and a bit of Dwarven song, the shadows of the enemy can be relinquished.

Three Ways to Remove the Shadow in LotR: Return to Moria

There are three ways to rid the shadows in LotR: Return to Moria. Each one is linked to Durin, the awe-inspiring king of Dwarven history. Below are each of the different options for vanquishing shadows:

Restoring Durin’s Lamps

Restoring Durin’s Monuments

Reforging Durin’s Axe

Restoring Durin’s Lamps

Durin’s Lamps are the first available option for players. These lamps can be found in random locations in the Lower Deeps. Return to Moria players will need to rebuild each one, similar to the statues from earlier in the game. Each lamp is going to have different requirements for restoration, so you will want to have a variety of building materials on hand as you explore. I have found that the Durin Lamps in Return to Moria can be difficult to locate, as they can be hidden within the shadows. When the lamp is rebuilt, players’ Dwarves are inspired to sing a song that will clear up the shadow and the lingering effects caused by it.

Restoring Durin’s Monuments

Durin’s monuments are first located towards the last areas of the game. The first one can be found before the Secret Tomb of the Kings in the Lower Deeps. Here Return to Moria players must restore the statue and sing a song just like with Durin’s lamps.

Reforging Durin’s Axe

The last way to remove shadows in Return to Moria is with Durin’s axe. This is an endgame solution, as players will have to collect the five missing pieces of the axe. There is one piece of the axe in every main area of the game:

The Western Halls

Mines of Moria

Lower Deeps

Dwarrowdelf

Barazinbar

The first two pieces are introduced as side quests when players discover camps left behind by Balin. Once the axe is reforged, players can use it to get rid of the shadows and the shadow runes locking the doors to the outside.

In the meantime, LotR: Return to Moria players can forge Durin’s Gaurd Shield to help resist the shadow if enough of the rare materials to make it are located. On the flip side, they can try their best to play the floor is lava every time they hit a shadow spot like I do.