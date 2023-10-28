How to Find Silver in LotR: Return to Moria

Silver is one of the cutting-edge, big resources that you can find in Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria. It’s exceptionally powerful, and it’s how you will make some superior gear once you’re in the Lower Deeps.

Tracking down Silver can be tough, but finding it is not the only thing you have to do. You’ll need to ensure you have the correct tools to cut it out of the rocks, or you won’t be able to utilize it. Here’s what you need to know about how to find Silver in Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria.

Where to Find Silver in Return to Moria

Silver Ore is one of the many resources you’ll begin to find as you reach the Lower Deeps region of Return to Moria. The Lower Deeps appear after you reach the Western Halls, and you find yourself digging deeper into Moria, as your route continues to turn up blocked, unfortunately. The Lower Deeps is tricky to find, but you’ll be able to find it next to the Western Mines, to the south, and next to the Crystal Depths. You’ll have to climb down the Crystal Depths to reach the Lower Deeps in Return to Moria.

When you reach the Lower Deeps, from there, it’s all about searching the many large rock structures that you find in the area. These immense structures have a chance of containing Silver Ore, which you can mine. However, you’re going to need a First Age Pickaxe, which is a superior tool to the Steel Pickaxe you’ve been using since the Elven Quarter.

You’ll need resources from the Lower Deeps to create in Return to Moria. To craft a First Age Pickaxe, you’ll need a Black Diamond, Ubasam Wood, and plenty of Steel Ore. After you have all of those resources, and you’re at a forge, you can make this handy tool.

Silver is a resource you won’t have to worry about getting until you get further into Return to Moria, and you begin crafting Tier III armor and tools. Regardless, finding it is a challenge, especially if you plan to explore the Lower Deeps regularly. I recommend making sure to have a few fast travel points down to make searching them that much easier.