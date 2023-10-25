How to Repair Weapons & Tools in LotR: Return to Moria

Weapons and tools are essentials when surviving in the deep caverns found in LotR: Return to Moria. However, tools can’t last forever – and repairing them is critical for survival.

LotR: Return to Moria has many challenges to keep the players on their toes. One of these is the durability of weapons and tools. TPlayers will find that there is a limited amount of times weapons and tools can be used – which is determined by the durability of each tool. Once that tool has been spent, players are left with a broken item in need of repair.

Related: How to Find Ori’s Muznakan Carvings in LotR: Return to Moria

Screenshot by Gamepur

Yes, weapons and tools can be repaired in Return to Moria. While players continue to explore the depths of Moria searching for better equipment, having the ability to repair and use the same tools will save resources that can be used elsewhere.

To repair equipment, first the player must build a repair smithy which can be located in the Build Menu under Essentials & Crafting. To build that, five iron ingots are required. These are made in the furnace which is built using the stone material.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the Repair Smithy is built in Return to Moria, the player will choose the tool that needs repair from their inventory. Weapons and tools will have a white bar underneath their pictures that will determine how long an item has until it is spent. Completely broken tools will have a hammer and smith tongs crossing on top of their picture to indicate a trip to the Repair Smithy.

Players will need metal fragments to repair each tool. Thankfully this item can be found easily throughout Moria. How many fragments are needed for repair depends on the type of equipment and how damaged it is. This process of recycling is a great way to reserve resources in LotR: Return to Moria, ensuring players have enough to rebuild the base to it’s former glory.