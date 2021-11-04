How to repair items in Lost Ark

Your items won’t be able to last forever in Lost Ark. Eventually, they’re going to break, and you’ll want to make sure you repair them to continue using them until you find better equipment. You’ll need to visit a specific person in town whenever you want to repair your items in Lost Ark.

You want to be on the lookout for a Repairer. You can find this NPC in town by looking for the anvil icon on your map HUD. For Prideholm, you can speak with Govan. You can find him hammering at his vendor station, ready to assist you with any items you need to be repaired.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you speak with Goven, an item repair screen will display all of the items he can repair for you. In addition, you’ll see a distinct breakdown of how much it costs to repair each equipped gear and how much the total will be to repair all of your items.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve repaired an item, you’ll see a green checkmark next to it in the equipped items part of the Item Repair menu. Alternatively, you can go to the trade skill tool page to have your tools repaired by your Repairer. Make sure you look on the map for the anvil icon to locate a Repairer near you.