Should you use the Bolt Thrower in the Resident Evil 4 remake?

The Bolt Thrower is a more specialized weapon you can find while playing the Resident Evil 4 remake. It does not use conventional ammunition for the Shotgun, Rifle, or Handgun. Instead, it uses bolts, and these bolts can be loaded into the weapon to do some decent damage again and enemy, and you can pick them up if you can find them again. Because of how this weapon works, is it worth your time? Here’s what you need to know if you should be using the Bolt Thrower while playing the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Is the Bolt Thrower good in the Resident Evil 4 remake?

The Bolt Thrower has a decent amount of power but a very limited ammo capacity. It also takes a reasonable amount of time to reload it, meaning you want to be careful with your shots and strategically use it during a firefight. If you’re not careful, you’ll be overwhelmed while reloading it. Because of the limited reloading capabilities of the Bolt Thrower, it’s a good idea to use this to begin an engagement with enemies, fire what you can then switch to a different weapon, such as your Shotgun or your Handgun, depending on what type of foes you’re dealing with at the time.

Although the standard shots of the Bolt Thrower are decent, the upgraded and attachable mines make for an excellent surprise to enemies and give this weapon a worthwhile boost. The mines and bolts are separate items, so you need to make room for them in your Cache, and that can take up a good amount of space if you’re already running low on slots, alongside your other weapons, healing items, and ammunition. You definitely don’t want to swap it out for any of your handguns or your shotgun.

Overall, the Bolt Thrower can be an excellent specialized weapon to bring with you. The standard bolts it uses are quiet and can be picked up, but to get the most out of this weapon, you want to make space for the mines, which take up a lot of space in your inventory. There are other weapons you can pick from outside of the Bolt Thrower that don’t take up as much space, but the raw, destructive power of those mines can do a number on many of the more formidable enemies. We strongly encourage you to make room for this weapon, but it’s not the end of the world if you choose not to use it.