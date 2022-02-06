How to replay levels in Sifu

Sifu features five levels — dubbed hideouts — for you to fight your way through. While these levels are mostly linear, they have a few hidden pathways and collectibles for you to find that you might miss on your first go-around. Luckily, you can replay levels pretty easily by looking out the window at the Wuguan.

When you load into the Wuguan, you can interact with the large window by the Detective Board to access the level select screen. Here, you can browse through the completed levels and choose which one you want to replay. You’ll also be able to see your Detective Board progress for each level at the bottom of the screen, and how many keys you’ve found in each area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Should you decide to replay a level, your age will change. The game forces you to replay any given level at the youngest age you started it at prior to beating it. For example, if you beat the second level after starting as a 26-year-old, you would start as a 26-year-old on future replays. You can lower the age you start each level at by replaying preceding levels, and reaching subsequent levels at a lower age than before. So if you play through the first level as a 20-year-old, get to the second level as a 22-year-old, and then beat it, you’ll now be able to replay the second level as a 22-year-old.

It should also be noted that replaying levels will reset your character’s build — meaning the skills and upgrades they have acquired will change to match whatever their build was at the start of your youngest successful attempt at clearing a level. For example, if you started the second level with two skills unlocked, went on to beat the level, and then later acquired three additional skills in the fifth level, you would only have access to the two skills you previously unlocked when replaying the second level.