how-to-reroll-in-alchemy-stars

Alchemy Stars is another entry in the ever-growing list of gacha anime games that are sweeping mobile devices worldwide. In it, you’re able to collect and build up teams of characters with varying stats. If you’re competitive, though, you’ll want those stats to be the best they possibly can be from the very start. Of course, you’ll need to reroll to achieve this, but that’s not a simple process in Alchemy Stars. This guide covers exactly how to reroll in the game until you get a team you’re happy with.

Step 1: Logout

If you’re unhappy with your current team in Alchemy Stars, you’ve got to let them go. You can do this by tapping the settings button and then selecting the option to log out. Once you’ve done this, your current team and all progress will be lost. If you don’t want to lose all of that, then stay logged in and work with the team you have. If you’re desperate to reroll, then leave them behind.

Step 2: Don’t login

This isn’t something that everyone knows, but it’s possible to start Alchemy Stars without logging in. You need to start a new game to reroll anyway, so it doesn’t matter if you do log in. However, if you press the Person Icon in the bottom left-hand corner of the login screen, you can proceed as a guest. This will make it easier to reroll later if you’re not happy with the team you get next.

Step 3: Advance to 1-4

You can’t get yourself a real team until you complete 1-4. So progress through the game’s tutorial until you have. At this point, you’ll have access to your in-game mail and a lot of resources to spend. Use all of your 10x Gold Summons and see what you get. If you’re happy with the team you end up with, then you can log in and continue to play with them. If you want to reroll again, though, simply leave the game or log out, and you’ll be able to start the process over again.

Try to have the team build that you want in mind when rerolling. If you’re rerolling again and again for a specific character or stats, you will be doing so for a while if you don’t have a target to achieve in mind. You’re able to repeat the process of rerolling as many times as you want until you’re happy.