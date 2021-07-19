How to cross-save in Genshin Impact on PC, PlayStation, and Mobile

Cross-save will be arriving in Genshin Impact in update 2.0 on July 21. After this date, players will be able to use cross-save to play on any platform from one account, taking their progress and characters with them wherever they go.

Setting it up is a little different depending on the platform that you play on, so in this guide, we will run through all three options. As cross-save already exists for PC and mobile, the easiest way to think about this new feature is to break it into two groups, PlayStations and everything else. All you really need to do is connect the relevant PSN account to the relevant miYoHo account and you will be good to go.

The account to be linked must meet the following conditions: for the account for PSN and the email address to be linked, either the account for PSN must not have been used to log into Genshin Impact, or the email address must not yet have been used to register a miHoYo Account. So, you can’t have played Genshin Impact on your PSN account already if you want to link it, and your email address cannot be associated with an existing miHoYo account.

Connecting your PC/Mobile progress to a PlayStation account

On your PlayStation, using your account for PSN that has never previously logged in to Genshin Impact, open the game for the first time. Follow the steps in the pop-up window to link your email address that is associated with your miHoYo Account. This will link both accounts.

The pop-up window prompting you to link your accounts only appears when your account for PSN enters the game for the first time, after you agree to the Terms of Service. You can only link an existing miHoYo Account from this pop-up window. If you skip the pop-up, your account for PSN will log in to the game and register a miHoYo Account, after which it can no longer be linked to an email address that is already associated with a separate miHoYo Account.

Connection your PlayStation progress to your email address for your miHoYo account

Log in to Genshin Impact on your PlayStation, then go to Settings > Account > User Center > Link Account and link your account for PSN that is logged in to Genshin Impact to an email address that is not associated with a miHoYo Account. After linking, your game progress will be shared when you log into your account to play on the same server on iOS/Android/PC/PlayStation.