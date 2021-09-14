How to reroll in World Flipper

World Flipper is an anime-styled gacha game that mixes pinball with RPG together which creates a fun experience. However, as it is with every gacha game, you’re only as strong as your team. So, if you want to make the early game of World Flipper easy, you want to make sure you can get some strong team members. The game gives you plenty of orbs, but you’re still at the mercy of the game’s rates.

While the drop rate for five-star characters is 5%, a generous drop rate for a gacha game, it’s not guaranteed. If you find yourself not pulling any five-star characters and want to find out how you can re-roll, we’ll help you do exactly that.

When starting up the game, select Guest Account. This will make it easier to re-roll. When prompted to see the opening cutscene and tutorial, hit No. However, if you’re playing Hero Flipper for the first time, we highly recommend hitting yes. The opening cutscene is important to setting the tone for the story and the tutorial is extremely helpful. Go to Home and go to your Mail. Hit the Open All button to accept all the items. At the time of writing, you’ll have 5,150 orbs to spend on 10 pulls. Go to the Portal and make sure you’re pulling from the Launch Gala Portal. Do not pull from the Armament Portal, which is the weapon pool. You can get free weapons as you play the game. Spend your orbs until you can no longer do any 10 pulls. If you didn’t get any five-star characters, open the Menu. Go to Account Info. Select Unregister Game. Repeat the process until you get one or more five-star characters.

When you finally get that five-star character, make sure to connect to either your Facebook, Google, or Apple accounts. This will ensure that your data is safe and you’ll be able to get it back if something happens to your device.