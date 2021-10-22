How to reroute electricity in Poppy Playtime

The GrabPack in Poppy Playtime has the durability to reroute electricity, but the way you do it can be a little confusing. The method is detailed to you during the blue video while in the security room. However, in practice, it might be a bit more complicated. Here’s everything you need to know about rerouting electricity in Poppy Playtime.

After discovering a location with an electrical outlet, all you have to do is attach your GrabPack hand to it, and the wire connecting the hand to your pack will light up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you see that the wire is lit up and coursing with electricity, your next step is to find a nearby pole that you can wrap it around. You don’t have to wrap an entire circle around it, but you want the wire to lean into the pole. The poles should look like a small antenna with a round orb on top. When you wrap the wire around the pole, it should light up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first time this occurs you need to wrap around the two electricity poles in that room. After the power returned to the facility, the entire area lit up, and our hand returned to us, releasing the electrical current. You may need to wrap one hand around certain electrical poles and then connect the other to an outlet to complete the circuit, solving the puzzle.