How to reset your rank in Splatoon 3 Anarchy Battles

When you are playing any ranked mode in a multiplayer game, you are fighting hard to earn as high of a rank as possible. However, the way games handle their ranks are all different, and Splatoon 3’s has opened up an opportunity for players to go into what people call “ranked debt.” Because players have to offer up their points before they can play ranked, they can potentially run out of points. However, you can’t lose rank natively in the game so you can run into a situation where you simply do not have enough points and can even run into the negative. With this in mind, Nintendo has added a way to reset your rank. Here is how to do so.

How to reset your rank in Splatoon 3

Resetting your rank in Splatoon 3 is pretty simple, but there are some caveats. First, this option is only available to players who have reached at least rank B or higher and can only be done once per season. To go through with the reset, enter the Lobby and pull up the matchmaking menu. Scroll down to Anarchy Battles and press ZL if you meet the criteria above.

After you go to reset your rank, your rank will likely drop a bit. To what point you are set to is decided automatically by the game, depending on your performance in previous ranked matches. If you decide to do this, your ranked points will be reset, erasing any potential debt you have been placed in by consistently losing in Anarchy matches. This is a nice feature to have for anyone who is struggling to climb the ranks. When you hit a wall, having that reset take you down a little bit just might be the kick you need to get things turned in the right direction to begin climbing again.