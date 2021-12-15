How to resolve the Wine Time Ostraka in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Wine Time is an Ostraka that you can find and resolve on Korfu as part of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Odyssey crossover stories. This guide explains where to find the Ostraka and how to resolve it so you can get a chunk of XP and some new abilities.

Where to find the Wine Time Ostraka

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll find the Wine Time Ostraka in Korkyra Quarry. You’ll be going here as part of the Not All Treasure Should be Found quest in the main story. The tablet in this location is the Wine Time Ostraka, and it reads as follows.

“Stranded and alone, this merchant lent you his wits, gave you a hand and said, everybody benefits! From here, go west to taste what’s… fine, find me where wine meets the divine.”

Visit Kataskopou Vineyard

Screenshot by Gamepur

To resolve this Ostraka, you need to visit Kataskopou Vineyard. As the Ostraka suggests, this location is directly west of Korkyrya Quarry. So keep heading in that direction, and you’ll come across the vineyard soon enough.

To resolve the Ostraka, you need to make your way up to the main buildings on top of the hill. Some people are dancing, singing, and playing music near a statue with an altar in front of it. There are crushed grapes and wine on the altar, and Kassandra needs to interact with it to complete the Ostraka. Once it’s complete, you’ll get a new Engraving that converts 2% of all damage dealt and blocked into health but reduces all of your resistances by 25%.