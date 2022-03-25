As you progress through Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, you’ll be leveling up your character and earning Hero Points. These points are what you’ll be putting onto your character sheet to modify your stats further, augment your character’s build, and give them the best chance to eliminate enemies and powerful bosses quickly. You may disagree with your first choices in the game, and you can change them later on by respecing your character. Here’s what you need to know about how to respec your character in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Unfortunately, you will be waiting quite long to respec your character. The choice is only available when you complete the main story of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Once you’ve beaten the game, you’ll go through a quest called the ‘Epilogue,’ which shows you what the endgame of Wonderlands is going to be like. The quest will also show you how to respec your character, which you’ll be able to do at Izzy’s Fizzies, the local tavern in Brighthoof.

You’ll be able to choose to respec both your Skills and your Hero Points. Each time you respec your character, it costs 10% of your total gold. You can choose to do one or the other, but both options cost you 10%. We recommend not worrying about your build until you reach the end of the game.