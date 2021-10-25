How to reunite with Rocket and Groot in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Chapter 1

As players explore the Quarantine Zone in Chapter 1 of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, they will become separated from Rocket and Groot. They will need to make their way through a section of the ship along where they will then come face to face with a new type of monster.

These new enemies look like plants made of flesh and are difficult to damage. They need to be stunned first, and to do that players will need to build up their stagger bar below their health bar. The good news is that during this combat section, both Drax and Gamora will arrive to back up Peter. Drax can quickly add Stagger to an enemy, while Gamora is capable of putting out plenty of damage with her sword.

Once the fight is over, players will need to work out how to get out of the room. To do this, you will need to use two mechanics that Gamora and Drax have access to. Gamora is very agile, and can easily climb and reach places others cannot. Meanwhile, Drax can use his tremendous strength to move objects nobody else can lift.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Scan the room and you will find a large rectangular rock hanging above it. It is connected via a pulley to the wall, so scan the pulley and then select Gamora and command her to climb the wall and cut it down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After that, select Drax and have him pick up the block and move it to the area shown in the image below. This will allow all the characters to climb up and leave the room, and they can then reunite with Rocket and Groot in the next room.