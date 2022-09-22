Slime Rancher 2 has you playing as Beatrix LeBeau as you explore the vast location known as Rainbow Island. This new land is filled with Slimes for you to discover and a new ranch for you to build. Of course, as you explore the area and discover its various secrets, you will want to keep track of where you have been. This is easier said than done when you don’t have a map. This guide will show you how to reveal map sections in Slime Rancher 2.

How to reveal the map in Slime Rancher 2

When you start the game, you will only have a small section of the map revealed. That small section is where the conservatory and the other facilities are located. When compared to the massive expanse that is the rest of the map, this isn’t much. Luckily, unlocking the map is rather simple. It will take a long time to completely reveal though. To open the map, press the M key on PC or right on the D-Pad if you are on Xbox.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first area of the map that you will probably reveal is called the Rainbow Fields. This is the area to the east of where the conservatory is and is home to plenty of different Slimes. As you explore, keep on the lookout for a hologram symbol that looks like a happy Slime with an open mouth. This symbol will indicate where a data node is located.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make your way over to the data node and interact with it. This will reveal the section of the map that you are in. Areas typically have multiple data nodes that you need to find in order to reveal the entire map section. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for any data nodes that are hidden around the map.